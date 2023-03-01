Jim Jones, Hitmaka & Stefflon Don “I Am,” Wiz Khalifa “Little Do They Know” & More | Daily Visuals 3.1.23

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Jim Jones might represent Harlem to thee fullest, but the man surely has an affinity for South Beach as he tends to use the popular Florida strip for most of his videos nowadays.

Such is the case for his latest visuals to “I Am.” Jones links up with Hitmaka and Stefflon Don in Miami to bask in the hot sun of South Beach after rolling through the streets of Harlem in a bright green Lamborghini that’s bright enough to turn night into day. Fools will see Jim coming from miles away in that whip.

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile, seems to be enjoying the fruits of his labor as well. And for his clip to “Little Do They Know,” the Pittsburgh spitter takes viewers on a world tour with him where he parties it up with his peers and showcases the countless gold and platinum plaques he’s earned over the years.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 6lack, Alfa Mist featuring Kaya Thomas-Dyke and more.

JIM JONES, HITMAKA & STEFFLON DON – “I AM”

WIZ KHALIFA – “LITTLE DO THEY KNOW”

6LACK – “SINCE I HAVE A LOVER”

ALFA MIST FT. KAYA THOMAS-DYKE – “AGED EYES”

YOUNG NUDY – “PANCAKE”

JACKBOY & TEC – “STAND ON BIDNESS”

SKIPPA DA FLIPPA – “TRUTH BE TOLD”

FAT TREL FT. YG TECK – “SHINING”

