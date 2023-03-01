HomeCrime

RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant

Debra L. Lee's 7th Annual VIP Pre BET Dinner Event

Looks like Peter Thomas is facing some more legal troubles.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is facing assault charges after he allegedly choked a woman at his Bar One restaurant in Baltimore.

According to reports from Hip Hop Vibe and The Neighborhood Talk, the victim identified as Chanel Williams said after Thomas overheard a conversation regarding himself, he went over to her section and began to choke her.

Thomas allegedly reached for her throat while employees attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Thomas nor the victim have publicly commented on the situation but we will keep you updated as this story develops.

