No More Coins For The Dulles Toll Road

Beginning March 1st, Dulles Toll Road won’t accept cash or coins anymore! Every driver will need to pay electronically and the “pay-by-plate” toll payment system for drivers not using E-ZPass or similar payment devices will be in effect.

Eliminating the option to pay with cash is expected to speed up traffic. “If you think about it, there’s five toll roads in the region. We are the last one that takes cash. Cash is very labor intensive. It’s very cumbersome,” Stephen Settle, the MWAA’s Dulles Toll Road manager.

E-ZPass customers will still pay $4 for main plaza access and $2 for ramps, while pay-by-plate will cost drivers $5.60 for the main plaza and $3.60 for ramps due to an extra fee that covers the cost of preparing and processing invoices, the airports authority said. Motorists who don’t pay tolls electronically will be identified by their vehicle license plate and receive an invoice to their registered address, officials said.

Many residents are happy for this update, since so people are carrying less and less coins these days.

