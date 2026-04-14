Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A Maryland bill named in honor of 16-year-old Kanaiyah Ward has passed through the General Assembly just ahead of Sine Die, the final day of the 2026 legislative session.

Known as Kanaiyah’s Law, the legislation comes nearly a year after the Baltimore teen died in a hotel room while under state supervision, raising serious concerns about Maryland’s child welfare system.

The bill aims to tighten where vulnerable children can be placed and increase oversight moving forward. If enacted, it would prohibit the state from housing certain children in unlicensed settings, including hotels, offices, and temporary shelters.

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It also expands background checks for adults living in homes with guardians and establishes a Child Welfare Ombudsman within the attorney general’s office. The role would serve as an independent advocate responsible for handling complaints and reviewing child welfare practices across the state.

In November 2025, the Maryland Department of Human Services moved to stop placing children in hotels. Kanaiyah’s Law would make that policy permanent.

The legislation follows a state report that found Ward had been neglected by the caretaker assigned to supervise her. According to investigators, the contracted worker was scheduled for an extended 53-hour shift after a colleague called out sick.

During that time, officials say Ward ingested a large amount of medication containing the active ingredient found in Benadryl and became unresponsive inside the hotel suite. The caretaker was in a separate room when it happened.

Kanaiyah’s death has since become a catalyst for reform, with lawmakers pushing to ensure no child in state care is placed in similar conditions again.

Maryland Passes Kanaiyah’s Law Targeting Foster Care Gaps was originally published on 92q.com