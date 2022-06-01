Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Nicki Minaj can now add investor, global ambassador, and special advisor to her extensive resume as she’s just been named this for MaximBet, becoming the first female businesswoman to do so.

MaximBet is a lifestyle sports betting and online casino brand owned and operated by Carousel Group, and made the announcement today, also announcing that the rapper will serve as creative director of Maxim Magazine.

Following its launch late last year, MaximBet will utilize the rapper’s business skills and relationships to enhance fan experiences significantly, fusing entertainment, sports, celebrity, and of course, betting.

When asked about the new multi year global partnership, the beauty said “I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot on as it relates to this partnership. I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”

She also took to her Instagram page to share a video announcing the new venture, captioning the video, “Global Ambassador of @maximbetusa & creative director of @maximmag – let the games begin ”

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj on the new business venture!

Nicki Minaj Announces Multi-Year Global Partnership With MaximBet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com