These Mother’s Day Cocktails Might Be Just The Gift Mom Needs The Most

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Mothers are a gem and what better way to show one’s appreciation than the annual celebration of Mother’s Day? If you’re out of gift ideas or want to sweeten the pot, check out these Mother’s Day cocktail ideas below.

The beauty of Mother’s Day is that there are so many ways to show our love and devotion to moms that go outside the usual cards, flowers, and spa day gifts. Nothing is wrong with gifting Mom with a day full of relaxation and treats, but we’re sure some moms wouldn’t mind having a glass of something nice to help ease into the day that honors her.

Below is a collection of Mother’s Day cocktails for the mom, or moms, in your life.

For the mother who wants her drink quick, fast, and in a hurry, Batch & Bottle is the way to go. Using spirits from brands you know such as Monkey Shoulder, Hendrick’s, Reyka, and Glenfiddich, these pre-made bottles just need a little chilling before serving. Monkey Shoulder is used to make the Lazy Old Fashioned, Hendrick’s is the base for a Gin Martini, Reyka forms the backbone of the Rhubarb Cosmopolitan, and Glenfiddich is employed for a Scotch Manhattan.

For the budding mixologists out there who want to show and prove that they have a deft hand in preparing beautiful cocktails, we’ve got a ton of recipes below from brands we know and love.

When Birds Do Sing

Created by The Balvenie Ambassador Naomi Leslie

Ingredients:

2 parts The Balvenie Sweet Toast of American Oak 12 Year

½ part Lillet Blanc Aperitif

¾ part Simple Syrup

¾ part Fresh Lemon Juice

4 dashes Grapefruit Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake briefly. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Te Mereces Flores (You Deserve Flowers)

Created by Glenfiddich Ambassador Kevin Canchola

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Glenfiddich 14

.75 part Strawberry Syrup

.75 part Fresh Lime Juice

3 parts Honey Dew (juiced)

Top with Sparkling Water

Method: In a cocktail shaker add all ingredients, shake with ice and fine strain into a Collins glass. Top with your preferred sparkling water and garnish with mint sprig and flower.

*To Make the Strawberry Syrup:

1 cup Strawberries (blended/juiced and finely strained)

½ cup Cane Sugar

Method: Combine ingredients and stir until sugar has completely dissolved.

Watermelon Patch

Ingredients:

2 Parts Milagro Silver

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 Part Oregano Simple Syrup*

4 Chunks Watermelon

1 Oregano Sprig

Pink Peppercorn

Coarse Salt

Method: Muddle Fruit And Herbs In A Boston Shaker. Add Ice And Remaining Ingredients. Shake Vigorously And Strain Into A Rocks Glass Over Fresh Ice. Garnish With A Fresh Oregano Sprig, Pink Peppercorn, and Coarse Salt Rim. * Or Substitute With Simple Syrup.

NEPTUNIA Fizz

Ingredients:

2 parts Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA Gin

1 part Fresh Lime

1 part Simple Syrup

3 slices Cucumber to Garnish

Method: Combine Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA Gin and fresh lime juice. Top with soda.

Spiced Rum Mojito

Ingredients:

3 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1 part simple syrup

4 lime wedges

5-8 mint leaves

Small slice of fresh ginger

Dash of aromatic bitters

Method: Muddle ginger, lime wedges, mint and simple syrup in a highball glass. Fill with crushed ice and add remaining ingredients. Churn and top with more ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig.

Basil & Bourbon

Created by Nicholas Rose, Hudson Whiskey’s Distillery Bartender

Ingredients:

2 parts Hudson Bright Lights, Big Bourbon

¾ part fresh lime juice

¾ part demerara syrup

6-8 Basil leaves, torn

Method: Add all to cocktail shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Fine strain up into coupe glass. Garnish with fresh basil leaf – slap before serving to release aromatics.

*Demerara syrup – 1:1 simple syrup using demerara or turbinado sugar

Black Irish is a premium Irish Cream from award-winning singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and the name of the brand calls to her family lineage. Irish Cream is definitely a fun way to jazz up traditional dessert drinks, and we’re featuring the aptly-named Fantasy Spiked Milkshake below.

The Fantasy Spiked Milkshake

Ingredients:

1 cup vanilla ice cream

3/4 to 1 cup milk, depending on desired consistency

3 oz. of favorite Black Irish flavor

Chocolate syrup to rim and drizzle•Whipped cream to top

Optional garnishes: sprinkles, chocolate shavings, mini chocolate chips, crumbled cookies, chopped nuts

Directions:

Blend together ice cream, milk and Black Irish until smooth; add additional milk as needed to reach desired consistency

Rim glass with chocolate syrup and dip into favorite garnish, such as sprinkles

Drizzle chocolate syrup onto inner sides of glass

Carefully pour milkshake into glass

Top with whipped cream and additional favorite garnishes

Serve with straw

Passion Daiquiri

Ingredients:

2 oz Mount Gay Black Barrel

1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

0.5 oz Passionfruit Syrup

0.5 oz Cointreau

Directions:

Add ingredients to shaker

Add ice, shake and strain into chilled coupe

Garnish with a lemon wheel or peel

To all the mothers out there, do enjoy your special day. Happy Mother’s Day

—

Photo: Getty

These Mother’s Day Cocktails Might Be Just The Gift Mom Needs The Most was originally published on cassiuslife.com