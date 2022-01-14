Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

A winter storm is on its way to the Washington, D.C. area for Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. From Sunday to Monday there could be inches on top of inches of snow, rain and a wintry mix.

“The storm will likely start out as an all-snow event near D.C. early Sunday afternoon, then forecasting models differ on what to expect. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for areas along and east of Interstate 95, the National Weather Service says.” NBC4 reports.

Stay Safe and Warm Out There!

READ MORE:

Source: NBC4

Winter Storm To Hit The DMV Sunday & Monday was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: