Kelly Rowland Serves Face And Beauty On The Cover Of ‘Galore Magazine’

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland flaunted her vibrant style and stunning beauty on the cover of the newest edition of Galore Magazine. Inside the feature, the singer and actress spoke about her decorated music career, upcoming projects, the importance of protecting her mental health, and the secret behind her youthful glow.

The mother of two showcased her impeccable style in a variety of high-fashion outfits for her photoshoot directed by Steve Gamillion with the esteemed fashion and beauty magazine.

A captivating photo carousel, shared on Galore’s Instagram page on April 9th, captured Rowland exuding confidence and sophistication. In one snapshot, she effortlessly rocked a pair of form-fitting pleather Diesel shorts, elegantly paired with a Versace turtleneck and Stuart Weitzman boots.

In another striking image, the “Motivation” singer flaunted her alluring curves in a Bent Kahina top, complemented by lingerie underwear from the esteemed brand Honey Bridgette. Rowland elevated the ensemble with exquisite accessories from Shedean Jewelry and completed the look with stylish Ottolinger jeans.

Kelly Rowland could be releasing new music soon.

A

After the disbandment of Destiny’s Child in 2006, Rowland embarked on a solo career, eager to carve her own path in the music world. Her debut album, Simply Deep, showcased her versatility as an artist, blending R&B, pop, and soul influences into a compelling mix of sounds. The album’s lead single, “Dilemma,” featuring Nelly, topped charts worldwide and earned Rowland her first Grammy Award.

As Rowland progressed through subsequent albums and projects, she delved deeper into her musical identity, embracing experimentation with various styles and collaborating with esteemed artists.

In her interview feature with Galore, Rowland expressed her enthusiasm for teaming up with EDM DJ and producer David Guetta on their smash hit “When Love Takes Over” in 2009. The track not only highlighted Rowland’s pop sensibility but also showcased her remarkable versatility.

“You can’t end an era; you make an era. There are no rules in music. You do whatever feels right in your gut,” the Grammy winner said.

Since Rowland’s fourth studio album, Talk A Good Game, was released in 2013, fans have eagerly anticipated new music. The former Destiny’s Child singer dropped hints that the long wait for fresh tunes may soon end, as she has been spending time in the studio.

“I’m working on music. I am having fun being creative in the studio!”

Kelly Rowland shared skincare and wellness secrets during her Galore feature.

During her break from music, Rowland has been showcasing other aspects of her creative talents, including her recent appearance in Tyler Perry’s popular Netflix film, Mea Culpa, and the publication of her children’s book, Always with You, Always with Me. Despite being 43, Rowland continues to exude grace and beauty while managing her hectic schedule. When questioned about her secret to maintaining her youthful radiance, the star attributed it to her reliance on skincare products.

“I am kind of a product whore,” Rowland quipped. “I love trying different products, seeing which ones work. I know I got that from my mother. We couldn’t even see the countertops because of all our products. So, now I’ve figured out a routine and products that work for my skin. My go-to products are Shani Darden, IS clinical, Dr. Nigma, The Things We Do, and Relevant.”

Taking care of her mental health is also vital. “Faith and therapy” have kept the star in tune with herself as she continues to achieve success in multiple areas of her career.

“I know how just as quick as God can bless us with something, things can be taken away just as quickly. So, when there is a moment to create art, whether it be music, film, TV or whatever it is, having a space to be creative and people still even caring is a blessing,” she said.

“Therapy. The part of me I am still working on, sometimes you want to go off on people, but I realized their own sh*t has nothing to do with me, and I refuse to have somebody have power over me to where what they say would dictate my thinking of myself or my dreams,” Rowland added of her mental health journey.

DON’T MISS…

Kelly Rowland Shines In New Visuals For Her Latest Single, “Flowers”

Kelly Rowland Serves Face And Beauty On The Cover Of ‘Galore Magazine’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com