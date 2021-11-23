Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was shut it down. This included all Holiday events but this year many are returning in full force including the annual Alexandria Turkey Trot.

This year’s Turkey Trot is happening at 9 am on Thanksgiving Morning. The event is held in Del Ray and is organized by DC Road Runners and the Del Ray Business Association. The five-mile run/walk will allow participants to explore the sights of Del Ray, starting and ending at George Washington Middle school. Those who would like to walk instead of running will have their own starting area and dogs are allowed to partake too!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

NOVA Drivers should expect temporary road closures along Mount Vernon Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue during day. If you’re interested in joining the Turkey Trot, you can register by clicking here. (Registration is $25 for adults, $20 registration for children ages 13-20 and $10 for children under 13).

“In the spirit of the holiday, runners and spectators are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to support ALIVE!, the oldest and largest private safety net in the City of Alexandria, VA dedicated to fighting poverty and hunger,” the Del Ray Business Association said in the Facebook post.

Source: AXL Now

READ MORE:

Alexandria’s Turkey Trot Returns For Thanksgiving 2021 was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: