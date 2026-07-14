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Cathy Hughes to Receive Washington, D.C. Key to the City

Media Pioneer Cathy Hughes to Receive Washington, D.C. Key to the City

Published on July 14, 2026

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Cathy Hughes
Source: General / Radio One Digital

Media Pioneer Cathy Hughes to Receive Washington, D.C. Key to the City

Washington, D.C. will honor media pioneer Cathy Hughes with the Key to the City on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Mayor Muriel Bowser will present the prestigious award during the “Majic Wednesday” event, hosted at the Sycamore & Oak community venue.

This historic accolade celebrates Hughes’ extraordinary contributions to media, her entrepreneurial spirit, and her decades of service to the District. As the Founder and Chairwoman of Urban One, Hughes has spent more than forty years transforming the American media landscape while remaining deeply rooted in the Washington, DC community.

Hughes began her groundbreaking journey in the nation’s capital in 1980 when she purchased her first radio station, WOL-AM. Through sheer determination and an innate understanding of her audience, she grew that single station into the largest African American-owned and operated broadcast company in the United States. In 1999, Hughes made history as the first Black woman to chair a publicly traded company on the U.S. stock exchange.

A smiling woman wearing headphones and sitting in a radio studio, with the call letters "WOL" visible on the wall behind her.
Source: U1 / U1

Beyond her corporate milestones, Hughes has used her platform to amplify the voices of the underrepresented. This Key to the City ceremony recognizes her enduring legacy as a voice for the community, a mentor to generations of broadcasters, and a champion for economic empowerment.

The presentation at Sycamore & Oak represents a proud milestone for Hughes, Urban One, and the countless individuals inspired by her vision. City officials, community leaders, and residents will gather to witness this celebration of a local icon who turned a passion for radio into an empire of cultural empowerment.

A smiling older woman wearing an orange patterned jacket and black dress, with diamond jewelry, standing in front of a purple background with the Ford logo.
Source: Urban One, Inc. / Via Urban One
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Media Pioneer Cathy Hughes to Receive Washington, D.C. Key to the City was originally published on classixphilly.com

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