Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas: DaBaby Continues To Lose DaBookings

Catching up on the latest in pop culture is always easy when you’ve got Georgia Alfredas to rely on for the recap, and her latest “Hot Off The Wire” report includes funeral service info for late rapper Biz Markie and updates on the fallout for disgraced rapper DaBaby.

As the rap world mourns Biz and all but cancels DaBaby completely, Alfredas also has the info on why Will Smith’s upcoming movie Emancipation has been postponed — it’s exactly why you think! — and the real reason why actor Matt Damon decided to remove a derogatory terms from his vocabulary.

Hear about all the topics mentioned above and a few more in the latest “Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas” report on Russ Parr Morning Show via the video below:

