Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Cooking up classic records and helping to lay the foundation for Southern hip-hop are just a few creds to the name of rap icon Bun B, but now the Houston-bred emcee is stepping spatula-first into the hospitality business by opening up a restaurant in Houston.

Get ready to grub down on Trill Burgers!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A collaborative effort in partnership with Andy Nguyen of Afters Ice Cream and the Sticky’s Chicken duo of Patsy and Benson Vivares, Bun B’s Trill Burgers will offer thin, crispy-edged patties that became popular in California in midst of the smash burger trend.

B made an official announcement via Instagram to make the news official, writing the following:

“For years I’ve been fascinated with the culinary scene, trying to find the best entry point for me. Today I can say I’ve found it. Join me in welcoming @trillburgers to the world! Follow us for more info on our next pop ups and watch as we take you on the burger ride of your life! Brick and mortar coming soon! @andythenguyen @bensonjohn @simplypatsy @nickscurfield let’s go!”

Many of his hip-hop homies took time to reach out in support of B’s big movie into burgers, including Fabolous, Ludacris, Slim Thug and even foodies in the biz like Chef Roble showing support in the comments.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We all know things are done big in the South, so you can bet this will be a grand opening indeed! If you’ll be in the area, a Trill Burgers pop-up event is set to go down on Sunday, August 8 at 12PM over at Sticky’s Chicken in Houston.

Congratulations, Bun B! Peep his announcement post below, and stay tuned for all future Trill Burger updates by following @trillburgers:

READ MORE STORIES:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The New Burger King: Bun B To Open “Trill Burgers” Restaurant In Houston was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: