Kevin Durant Puts Fans In Their Place Over Fake Golden State Warriors Beef & Steph Curry Jealousy

A fan has once again learned that Kevin Durant wants all the smoke.
Durant never hesitates to shoot down negativity directed at him by a casual viewer, former players, or sportscasters. However, a source of contention that always seems to find him is the three seasons he spent with the Golden State Warriors, and it came up again during a Wall Street Journal interview.
“I’ll never be one of those guys,” he said. “As time went on, I started to realize I’m just different from the rest of the guys. It’s not a bad thing. Just my circumstances and how I came up in the league. And on top of that, the media always looked at it like KD and the Warriors. So it’s like nobody could get a full acceptance of me there.”
While KD clearly expressed no hate for his former teammates, fans had to take things a step further, so he spoke on it during a chat on Twitter Spaces.
“Show me any indication of me ever being pissed off about not getting no love in the arena. Ever.Any video of me getting pissed? Have you seen that from me? Or did you hear that through a bunch of narratives being created? Like, ‘I hate my teammates. Or ‘I’m jealous.’ Or I didn’t get enough fan love.’ What? I saw my jersey all around that arena,” Durant said. “Everywhere I went in the Bay Area, people showed me love. I never talked about that. So where did that come from?”
Beyond fans’ opinions, Durant revealed that he thinks all the negativity was birthed from sportswriter Ethan Sherwood Strauss’ book The Victory Machine: The Making and Unmaking of the Warriors Dynasty.
“To believe Ethan Strauss’ book and to take that as word, as law … that makes no sense to me …” KD continued. “Why do you believe stuff like that? ’Cause It makes sense to you. It got nothing to do with me. You don’t know much about what goes on with the Warriors, so somebody come out with some shit like that, that may seem like they got some intel, you just grab onto it … Why do you believe Ethan Strauss?”
After fans tried to argue basketball with one of the greatest of all time, Twitter reacted.
Twitter Reacts To Kevin Durant Denying Any Beef With Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant: *Explaining the game of basketball, that he has dominated for over a decade*— Colb (@___Colb___) July 16, 2021
Warriors Fans: pic.twitter.com/soNsQUYLWg
they're telling KEVIN DURANT what a double team is on a basketball court?— Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) July 16, 2021
Will maintain that in this household, we appreciate Kevin Durant and his willingness to be a normal human being.— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) July 16, 2021
you have Kevin Durant in a space.— Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) July 17, 2021
Can ask that man literally anything about basketball.
And your first thought is to ask “hey Kevin, did Steph make you better?”
????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Real Warriors fans love you @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/TQ6h54Lwz4— ً (@brandonaiiyuk) July 16, 2021
Telling Kevin Durant he doesn’t know basketball is why Twitter was invented— Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) July 16, 2021
The people currently arguing with Kevin Durant on Spaces: pic.twitter.com/gtGAZic5QE— Jac Manuell (@TheJManJBT) July 16, 2021
Kevin Durant is something we have never seen. This is transcendent.— Ry (@JustRyCole) July 16, 2021
Don't ever log off. Ever. @KDTrey5— America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) July 16, 2021
LeBron is to player agency as Kevin Durant is to putting obnoxious fans in their place using social media.— Joseph Gill (@JosephGillMA) July 16, 2021
The greats are never respected for their trials until at least 5 years later.
The best part about these KD twitter spaces is these people legitimately think they know more about basketball than Kevin Durant— 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩¹³🎡 (@thehurryupnba) July 16, 2021
Also imagine having the opportunity to talk to Kevin Durant and you waste it by pressing him about why he left the Warriors… are you dumb— LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) July 17, 2021
I can’t get over the fact that a random nigga on Twitter spaces asked Kevin fucking Durant if he knew his name multiple times pic.twitter.com/9bxWGPp3F9— 𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙗𝙚𝙫 (@bevsgoat) July 16, 2021
The best part about Kevin Durant is that he does not let y’all get away with BS on here.— Esfandiar | Es (@JustEsBaraheni) July 16, 2021
That’s my petty king
Me every time i see a kd tweet thread. pic.twitter.com/4mn95GVXIb— Kaleb (@kj9448) July 16, 2021
