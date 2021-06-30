7 Fancy Cocktail Recipes For The 4th

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The 4th Of July may not be our independence day, but it’s the perfect summer occasion to spark up the grill, in a cute fit, while celebrating with family and friends. And after a long year in the house, we welcome the outdoor festivities. No holiday BBQ would be complete without boozy offerings and if you’re like us, you love a good signature cocktail or party theme. Your drink should match the vibe.

Check out these seven fancy cocktail recipes that’ll impress your guests:

Lemon Pop-Tail

Source: Seagram’s Escapes / Seagram’s Escapes

Seagram’s Escapes is a refreshing drink that packs the flavor, which makes it an obvious choice for the cooler. You can take this Cynthia Bailey-loved drink up a few notches with this recipe that includes a childhood favorite – red, white and blue popsicles.

Red, White & Blue Slush

Source: Seagram’s Escapes / Seagram’s Escapes

July is one of the hottest months of the year, cool down with Seagram’s Escapes boozy slushie.

On The Rocks Premium Cocktails

Source: On The Rocks / On The Rocks Premium Cocktails

Skip the mixing part and look fancy with this premade drink in a standout bottle. On The Rocks Premium Cocktails come in six flavors and is sold at your local liquor store, it’s a great option for a last-minute backyard luau.

SPARKLER SPRITZ

Source: Grey Goose / Grey Goose

Keep it cute and cut your carbs with this Grey Goose spritzer. Add berries to make it pop.

1½ oz GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Vodka

½ oz Bacardi Pineapple

+ Fresh Raspberries and Blueberries

+ Soda Water

Method: Add all ingredients into a glass with ice and stir. Top with soda water. Garnish with fresh raspberries and blueberries.

D’USSÉ FREEDOM OF PEACH

If you like your liquor dark, you’ll enjoy this D’Ussé punch that is as pretty as it is tasty.

Ingredients – serves 4 to 6

75 0 mL D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

25 oz Peach Syrup

18 oz Lemon Juice

25 oz Cold-infused Green Tea

25 oz Champagne

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with peach slices and mint.

Patriotic Coolers with Independence Ice Cubes

Source: Ocean Spray / Ocean Spray

Make your own ice cubes and put a spin on this classic drink recipe. Cranberry juice is the perfect mixer, so expect this cocktail to be a winning combination.

Created by Ocean Spray

Prep Time: 10 minutes plus freezing

Servings: 4 servings

Ingredients:

ICE CUBES

1 ice cube tray

1 cup fresh blueberries, rinsed

1/3 cup Ocean Spray® 100% Juice Cranberry Blackberry

1/2 cup Ocean Spray® White Cranberry Juice Drink

1/2 cup Ocean Spray® Cranberry Juice Cocktail

COOLERS

2 cups Ocean Spray® White Cranberry Juice Drink

2 12 ounce cans lemon-lime flavored soda, chilled

Directions:

Place 4 blueberries in each of 16 ice cube cups. Add about 1 teaspoon blackberry flavored juice. Freeze at least 1 hour or until solid. Add 1/2 tablespoon white cranberry drink to each cup. Freeze 1 hour or until solid. Top with 1/2 tablespoon cranberry beverage. Freeze at least 1 hour or until solid.

In each of 4 tall glasses, pour 1/2 cup white cranberry juice drink and 3/4 cup soda. Add ice cubes to each glass.

Hornitos What a Melon

Source: Hornitos / Hornitos

Soak up the sun with this fruity drink by your side serving tropical vibes.

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Hornitos Plata ​Tequila

¾ part Simple Syrup​

¾ part Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice​

2-3 Cubes Fresh Watermelon

Directions:

Place watermelon and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker and gently muddle. Add rest of ingredients with ice, shake and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

Happy sipping!

