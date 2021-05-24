State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy Gives Details On PG County’s Task Force & Upcoming Community Rally

Ronnette Rollins talks with State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy about the rise in gun violence and carjackings in Prince George’s County. Thanks to the efforts of State’s Attorney Braveboy, PG County has a task force especially dedicated to this. The task force includes law enforcement AND community leaders. It aims to involve the community, help its families and mentor young people. Those interested in joining the task force and making a difference in the community can reach out to State’s Attorney Braveboy’s team via social media (Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter) using the handle @pgsaonews.

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month and to kick it off, State’s Attorney Braveboy is holding a call-to-action rally titled “Our Streets, Our Future” on June 1st, 5:30pm-7:30pm at City of Praise Ministries, 8501 Jericho City Drive, Landover, MD. All are welcome! Registration is required. Click here to register.

