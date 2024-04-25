Listen Live
Relationships

DC Ranks As 5th Best City For Marriage

Published on April 25, 2024

Wedding Photo

Source: Story Blocks / Radio One Digital

D.C. has been recognized as the fifth-best place for marriage, according to a recent study by Grwn Diamonds. The study, which analyzed CDC and Census Bureau data, revealed that D.C. boasts a marriage rate of 8.3 marriages per 1,000 residents, making it one of the top locations for marital unions.

RELATED: Images Of Black Love For Your Timeline [Wedding Edition]

Despite the overall decline in U.S. marriage rates since 2000, with only D.C., Montana, and Connecticut experiencing increases, recent data shows a positive trend, with marriage rates reaching their highest level since 2018 at 6.2 marriages per 1,000 Americans in 2022.

Young bride exchanging wedding ring with groom

Source: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty

Several factors contribute to the shifting landscape of marriage trends, including individuals waiting for greater financial and career stability, increased economic independence among women, evolving gender roles, and reduced stigma surrounding singledom.

In addition to D.C., the study identified Nevada, Hawaii, Utah, Montana, Arkansas, Vermont, Maine, Colorado, and Idaho as the top 10 best places for marriage, offering couples promising environments for their marital journeys.

source: The DMV Daily

DC Ranks As 5th Best City For Marriage  was originally published on praisedc.com

