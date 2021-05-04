Food & Drink
McDonald's is Giving Away a FREE Caramel Brownie McFlurry

A McDonald's Corp. Restaurant Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Usually when people get an ice cream treat that involves soft-serve mixed in with cookies, candy or even fruit, they always receive a spoon to help devour that sweet goodness.

Yet, when customers get a McFlurry at McDonald’s, it usually comes with a spoon that has often been mistaken for a straw.  It would not be surprising if people have actually tried drinking a McFlurry like it was a milkshake through that straw-looking spoon.

Knowing how many have mistaken the famous spoon for a straw, McDonald’s is doing something special on May 4.

They are giving away a free regular-sized Caramel Brownie McFlurry.

It’s for all who have “thought the spoon was a straw…”  They are right.  Who thought the McFlurry spoon was a straw or even a straw-spoon hybrid.  Okay, that last part would be weird to imagine, unless someone tapes a straw with a spoon.

Any way, here is part of how McDonald’s announced the giveaway.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“Our McFlurry spoon is ~misunderstood~ and every true McDonald’s fan understands the struggle of confusing it for a straw,” McDonald’s said in a press release. “While we can’t change the iconic hollow spoon (a key piece of the mixing process), we can help ease the sting of your facepalm upon figuring out how to use it.”

To get that free Caramel Brownie McFlurry, you must “scan the offer code” in the Golden Arches’ restaurant chain’s app.

Otherwise, it might be just as much of a struggle otherwise when getting that free McFlurry.

 

Click here to read more.

 

McDonald's is Giving Away a FREE Caramel Brownie McFlurry

