President Biden Gives First Address To A Post-Trump Congress

2008 Democratic National Convention: Day 3

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

President Joseph Biden addressed Congress for the first time after the departure of Trump before a sparse, socially distanced audience in the House Chamber, declaring that “America is on the move again.”

“I stand here tonight, one day shy of the 100th day of my administration, one hundred days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.
Now…after just 100 days…I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.”

