Last year Busta Rhymes had one of the year’s toughest albums in Extinction Level Event 2 and while some overlooked the Hip-Hop OG’s latest offering, most heads are still bumping the LP right now.

Keeping the album buzzing, Busta comes through with some new visuals to the Mariah Carey assisted “Where I Belong” where Busta and Black Dynamite (Michael Jai White) team up to take down samurai ops. The visual also serves as a cool continuation to their original hit collaboration, “I Know What You Want.” Mariah looking amazing by the way. Just sayin.’

Keeping the vibe in Brooklyn, Papoose finds himself in an Egyptian environment where he drops bars amongst hieroglyphs or kings and pharaohs of the past for his clip to “Sticks & Stones.” Teach the youth, bro!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bankroll Freddie, Fetty Wap, and more.

BUSTA RHYMES FT. MARIAH CAREY – “WHERE I BELONG”

PAPOOSE – “STICKS & STONES”

BANKROLL FREDDIE – “ACTIVE”

FETTY WAP – “PATERSON LEGEND”

SEAN PAUL, JESSE ROYAL, STONEBWOY & MUTABARUKA – “GUNS OF NAVARONE”

AUDREY NUNA – “SPACE”

BRANDON BILL$ & DANILEIGH – “UNLIMITED SKILLS”

Busta Rhymes ft. Mariah Carey “Where I Belong,” Papoose “Sticks & Stones” + More | Daily Visuals 4.9.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: