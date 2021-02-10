HHW Gaming: Megan Thee Stallion Hosting ‘Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate’ Livestream Event

Real hot girl sh*t is coming to the world of Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate once again.

Warner Bros. Games announced Wednesday (Feb.10) that Megan Thee Stallion is be hosting a Livestream event featuring herself and Achievement Hunter’s Fiona Nova going head-to-head in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. For those wondering just how good Thee Stallion’s video game playing skills are? Here is your chance to find out.

This latest event marks the second time the “Good News” rapper and Warner Bros. Games have teamed up. In November, to celebrate fan-favorite Mileena’s arrival to Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, the Houston native, got her cosplay on and dressed up like the half Edenian, half Tarkatan, sporting the deadly assassin’s signature sais, her bodysuit, and grotesque grill.

You can watch the Grammy-nominated rapper and Mortal Kombat 11 fan, Megan Thee Stallion and Fiona Nova duke it out in the game on Thursday, February 11 at 7:00 PM PST/10:00 PM EST via the Mortal Kombat YouTube channel or NetherRealm Studios Twitch channel.

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, which is the game’s introduction to next-gen gaming, is available now on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, Xbox One, Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia and features the latest Kombat Pack with new playable fighters – Rain, Mileena, and Rambo.

