Watch Barack Obama Crash A Zoom Bookclub Meeting

US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: YURI GRIPAS / Getty

Imagine enjoying your virtual bookclub meeting with friends and the ever so popular author pops up on the screen. That is what happened during a SE Washington, DC gathering that surprised everyone. During their meeting of former President Barack Obama’s book, “A Promised Land,” he unexpectedly joined in on the discussion.

They chatted about the book, the former First Lady Michelle Obama, and more. Watch below.

Source: Mahoganybooks.com

