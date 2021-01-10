The Baltimore Ravens took down the Tennessee Titans in a 20-13 AFC Wild Card match-up.

To much surprise, Derrick “King” Henry was shut down by the Baltimore Ravens defense. The Flock held the future Hall of Famer to 40 yards on 18 carries with no touchdowns. After Henry’s remarkable season and savage history against the Ravens, many expected him to carry the team through the game. A major statement was made by the Ravens defense.

It was a perfect game to continue a “NFL Super Wild Card” weekend that has been fun to watch. Baltimore and Tennessee battled through all four quarters with the game coming down to a late fourth quarter interception from Marcus Peters. It was beautiful too.

Lamar Jackson Silences the Doubters.

Going into this monumental game, critics were claiming that Lamar Jacksonis unreliable in the playoffs. In his first two years in the league, the superstar under performed in the post-season. With the latest victory in Tennessee, Jackson proves that he can get it done after week 17. “It feels great,” Jackson shared with ESPN’s Lisa Salters. “I’m happy we got it done.”

Check out his highlights from his first career post-season victory.

Next: Kansas City or Buffalo.

After this energetic win, the Baltimore Ravens are looking forward to a match up with the Bills or the Chiefs. Both opponents have proven their strength and per usual, the Chiefs have had some time off. Sending good vibes to the Flock for the journey ahead. The city is behind you.

Ravens Shut Down “King Henry” & Tennessee, Advance To AFC Divisional Round was originally published on 92q.com

