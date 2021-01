Breaking: U.S. Capitol On Lockdown, Mayor Bowser Ordering Citywide Curfew Starting At 6pm

The United States Capitol Building is now under lockdown after rioters sieged the building on Wednesday (January 6th). Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has initiated a city-wide curfew starting at 6 pm until Thursday.

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

Rioters protesting the 2020 Presidential election covered the Capitol steps and breached the building during the certification process. Congress members and Vice President Mike Pence was ushered to safety.

WOL will have more on this as it develops.

Today, January 6, 2021 crowds gather for the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered from all over in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Hundreds of supporters boarded buses from places like Boston, MA to see impeached US President Trump on the Washington Mall to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. This is a result of the anger of the Trump supporters as Joe Biden's Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect's victory over Donald Trump. Amongst the photos below, a man calls for the storming of the US Capitol building and many took on the challenge. Demonstrators were breached by security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. There is a high emphasis on the safety of the residents and employees in D.C. We urge you to continue to stay home. The Capital and House of Representatives have been put on lockdown. https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1346889008652156941

