New Orleans has lots of strict COVID-19 guidelines in place including no dancing, but that didn’t stop the 2020 Naughty N’awlins Swingers Convention from happening on November 14th.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
In order to attend this year’s event, the 250 attendees were required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or test positive for the antibodies. Attendees were also required to keep a record of everyone they interacted with for more than 10 minutes with or without sexual contact and wear mask, but all that wasn’t enough to stop the virus from making this event a superspreader!
The Latest:
- Report: Wizards And Houston Rockets Come To A John Wall Trade Agreement
- Freak Nasty! Couples Swingers Event Pinged as COVID Superspreader!
- Wanted: Rapper Casanova Sought By The Feds, Indicted For Racketeering With 17 Other Men
- Mulatto Reportedly Considering Name Change After Backlash
- Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election Worker: ‘It Has To Stop!’
- 5 Black Diabetics Talk Misconceptions Of Type 1 Diabetes, Symptoms, Dating With T1D, Pregnancy + More
- Floyd Mayweather Wants Black Athletes Stop Making Fun of Nate Robinson Getting Knocked Out
- Jazmine Sullivan Shut Down The 2020 Soul Train Awards [VIDEO]
- Monica Awarded ‘The 2020 Lady of Soul’ At The 2020 Soul Train Awards
- Jay-Z Connects With Luke Cage Creator To Produce New Netflix Thriller
Freak Nasty! Couples Swingers Event Pinged as COVID Superspreader! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com