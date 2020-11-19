Virginia Extended Unemployment Benefits Program Ends This Weekend

The Virginia Employment Commission announced on Wednesday that the state’s Extended Benefits program will end on Saturday November 21st. The program, which provided benefits to people who had already exhausted their regular benefits and any Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits, will stop due to the increase in numbers of employment in Virginia.

