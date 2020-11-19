CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Virginia Extended Unemployment Benefits Program Ends This Weekend

Majic Listen Live Banner
Money Scam

Source: Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images / Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images

The Virginia Employment Commission announced on Wednesday that the state’s Extended Benefits program will end on Saturday November 21st. The program, which provided benefits to people who had already exhausted their regular benefits and any Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits, will stop due to the increase in numbers of employment in Virginia.

See story here

 

Virginia Extended Unemployment Benefits Program Ends This Weekend  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated November 2020)
Evening of Praise and Worship
82 photos
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Videos
Close