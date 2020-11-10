Bishop Harry Jackson, Senior Pastor Of Hope Christian Church Has Passed

Bishop Harry Jackson, Senior Pastor of Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland passed away Monday. Hope Christian Church released a statement on their Social Media saying:

“It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that our beloved Bishop Harry R. Jackson, Jr. has transitioned to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. Information about the memorial service will be forthcoming. Please pray for the Jackson Family’s comfort and respect their right to privacy at this time.”

Jackson was the founder and Chairman of the High Impact Leadership Coalition which became an agent of healing for our nation by educating and empowering churches and community leaders to make grassroots improvements across the nation. Jackson was also co-authored the book High Impact African American Churches, which was was nominated in 2005 for the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association’s Gold Medallion award. In August, Jackson released the book “A Manifesto: Christian America’s Contract with Minorities.”

Radio One sends its thoughts and prayers to the family of Bishop Harry Jackson and Hope Christian Church.

Source: Hope Christian Church

