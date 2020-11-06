“Power” may be over for Omari Hardwick but he continues to lead on the big screen.

Currently, Hardwick is starring in horror thriller “Spell” alongside the legendary Loretta Devine.

Hardwick calls into the Russ Parr Morning Show to discuss how people can watch the film. Plus, he and Russ Parr discuss their longtime friendship.

Russ Parr’s ‘Brother’ Omari Hardwick Talks New Movie ‘Spell’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com