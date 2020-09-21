Legal Analyst Paul Butler Talks About The Impact of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death

Russ Parr
09.21.20


Georgetown University Law Professor, MSNBC legal analyst, and author Paul Butler talks about what we can expect now that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away

Butler explains the different possibilities that may arise over the next couple of weeks since Trump has announced he plans on nominating a replacement.

Check out this informative interview above!

Legal Analyst Paul Butler Talks About The Impact of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close