D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Hides Behind Mental Illness When Slandering Black History, Compares Him To Donald Trump

As painful as it is to admit, Kanye West is really out here acting like the ops and while some like Nick Cannon are completely cool with the bipolar Chicago rapper playing spoiler in the Presidential race to help Donald Trump steal another election, D.L. Hughley is peeping game and calling it out.

During an interview with Chanel Omari for Fanroom Live, D.L. Hughley spoke on Kanye West dealing with mental illness, but wondered why it was mainly brought up whenever Yeezy would slander his own community while caping for Donald Trump.

“There is no doubt that he suffers from some level of mental illness, but it isn’t why he’s misogynistic, it isn’t why he’s disrespectful to our history,” Hughley said. “Kanye West – you don’t have to be mentally ill to put an asterisk on slavery and he consistently does it whether it’s Harriet Tubman, when he denigrated her, whether he’s talking about slaves. He’s not so mentally ill that he’ll talk about any other group of people. He talks about people he knows he can get away with.”

Exactly.

Then Hughley points out that Kanye’s conscious enough that he knows his “campaign” is only a vehicle to help Donald Trump syphon away Black votes from Joe Biden via Yeezy.

“And then he’s not so ill that he’s trying to be a disruptor in the political form. He’s not so ill that he takes $5 million in PPP payments, so he seems to be conveniently ill when it serves his purpose.”

No lies detected. Speaking of lies, D.L. takes things a step further and compares the College Dropout rapper to the college cheat currently in the Oval Office saying “To me, Kanye West is exactly like Donald Trump so it would make sense they’re both attracted to one another. They’re both amoral, they’re both demagogues.”

D.L. Hughley out here dropping facts that is sure to get him the wrath of MAGA Twitter and maybe even Yeezus himself. Still, he’s just pointing out the obvious.

Check out the full interview below and let us know if you think the OG comedian has a point with his opinion on Kanye’s current state of mind.

