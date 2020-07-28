WASHINGTON — Nationals phenom Juan Soto, who first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23, is reportedly “getting increasingly frustrated” in his attempts to get his 2020 season started. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Soto “has reportedly tested negative six different times (3 by MLB, 3 by Nats) but has not had back-to-back negative tests, keeping him out of action.”

Washington #Nats star Juan Soto is getting increasingly frustrated, his teammates say. He has reportedly tested negative six times_three by MLB and three by the team_but has not had back-to-back negative tests, keeping him out of action. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2020

Juan Soto’s last positive test was July 23. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2020

All of this comes as the Nats reportedly voted as a team not to travel to Miami to play the Marlins this weekend as that team deals with Major League Baseball’s first COVID-19 outbreak.

Nats’ Soto ‘Getting Increasingly Frustrated’ in Attempts to Return to Action was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: