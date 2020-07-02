Update: FedEx Has Asked The Washington Football Team To Change Its Name

Update 5:46pm: FedEx has notified the Washington Football Franchise that they would like for the team to change its name. In a short statement, the company said:

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.“

Will the Washington Football Team undergo a name change soon?

According to reports, investors are putting Brands such as Nike, FedEx, and PepsiCo under pressure to end their relationship with the Washington Redskins over their name. Mary Emily O’Hara of Adweek reports that investment firms and shareholders worth over $600 Billion dollars signed a letter telling the brands connected with the franchise to end their relationship with the team unless the name is changed.

In June, the team removed a statue of former owner and team founder George Preston Marshall from in front of RFK stadium. Marshall was the last NFL owner to integrate his team. Marshall refused to integrate until the government threatened to bar the team from playing at RFK Stadium. Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser gave her thoughts on the name, saying “I think it’s past time for the team to deal with what offends so many people and this is a great franchise with a great history that’s beloved in Washington and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we’ve built for the team.”

