DMV’s Own Malik Dope Showcasing His Skills On America’s Got Talent

Malik DOPE on America's Got Talent

If you’ve been anywhere in D.C. and heard a dope beat drummed over one of your favorites songs, it was most likely being performed by Malik DOPE. I remember when I first heard him playing a few years ago while I was riding up the escalator out of The Gallery Place Metro Station. Future’s “Commas” played in the air but when that beat dropped, everyone’s heads turned and vibed to the skills of Malik DOPE. He not only plays the snare, but he also dances and entertains crowds all over.

Tonight Malik will grace the “America’s Got Talent” Stage and show more of the world what he can do. Malik has even taught younger players in the DMV how to play like him and they are also contributing to the soundtrack of the city. Eventhough Malik has performed internationally as well, he shares with FOX 5, that performing in front of the AGT judges was definitely a unique experience. He always proudly represents the DMV wherever he goes and we are excited to see him spread his talent, smile and dopeness for everyone to see!

Tune in Tonight at 8pm on NBC

 

 

