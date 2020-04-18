Community Affairs Show: Dr. Jeri Dyson Talks About COVID-19 and Our Adolescent Population

This week on Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Physician, Author, Global Speaker and Physician Mentor, Dr. Jeri Dyson about COVID-19 and how it affects our adolescent population. Many of Youth and Young Adults are in the midst of life changing activities. They are faced with a new way to be educated from Primary School to College. They are faced with a new way to socialize. They’re peers aren’t dying at the alaming rate as other age groups. So, are they taking this Pandemic seriously? See what advice Dr. Jeri has about the Coronovirus and the adolescent population.

About Dr. Jeri Dyson:

A native of Washington, DC Jeri A. Dyson, M.D. is an adolescent medicine physician specializing in sexuality, intimacy and effective teen-parent communication. In her current position as Founding President of Global Girls Global Women, Inc. Dr. Jeri devotes her full time to national and global programs for girls and women. Known as one of today’s foremost thinkers of global teen health, Dr. Jeri has more than 20 years of experience and brings real-life issues to the table with her practical and engaging lectures. A dynamic speaker for audiences of all ages, her focus is to raise awareness on the growing number of global issues displacing girls and women.

For Zoom Consultation, Relationship consultation, Family Consultation, VIP Physician Mentoring and more information about Dr. Jeri log on to www.DrJeriDyson.com

Cheryl Jackson

