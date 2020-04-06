By now we all know that we should be staying home to protect ourselves and others. But, over the weekend, Russ got a video from a friend in Cincinnati of a man talking about how the city was “celebrating COVID-19” and Russ says “the streets were packed.” There were a lot of young Black people in the streets dancing and having a great time. In the video he said “I don’t give a f**k about the coronavirus” and he actually ended up getting arrested for violating the stay at home order. This virus will not go away until we take this thing seriously Russ urges. He calls it ” a damn shame.”

Russ Rant: Stay Your Butt At Home! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris

