Erica Campbell Leads A National Prayer On The Russ Parr Morning Show

In the mist of the coronavirus crisis Russ felt like we needed a blessing. He wanted his listeners to be able to hear a word from someone inspirational and close to God. So, he called Erica Campbell and she led everyone in a prayer. Campbell prayed for our nation. She believes the scripture when it says that “all things are possible to them who believe.”

