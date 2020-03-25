Metro To Close More Than A Dozen Stations INDEFINITELY

Beginning Thursday morning, Metro will closing more than a dozen stations for an indefinite period to limit Metro’s staffing and cleaning requirements amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The following stations are closing Thursday:
- Federal Center SW
- Federal Triangle
- Mt. Vernon Square
- Greensboro
- Eisenhower Avenue
- Virginia Square
- Judiciary Square
- Archives
- Cleveland Park
- Grosvenor-Strathmore
- Cheverly
- Clarendon
- East Falls Church
- College Park
- McLean
- Morgan Boulevard
- Van Dorn Street
Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stations were already closed to riders to prevent crowds at the Tidal Basin.
The following other stations will have one of their entrances closed, to limit the need to clean the escalators and have an extra station manager:
- Anacostia parking garage
- Farragut North L Street
- Dupont Circle south
- Metro Center 12th & F
- Reagan National Airport north end
- U Street Vermont Avenue end
- Gallery Place 9th & G
- L’Enfant Plaza 7th & D
- Friendship Heights Jenifer Street
For more information, visit WMATA.com
Source: WTOP
