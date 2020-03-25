Metro To Close More Than A Dozen Stations INDEFINITELY

Beginning Thursday morning, Metro will closing more than a dozen stations for an indefinite period to limit Metro’s staffing and cleaning requirements amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The following stations are closing Thursday:

Federal Center SW

Federal Triangle

Mt. Vernon Square

Greensboro

Eisenhower Avenue

Virginia Square

Judiciary Square

Archives

Cleveland Park

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Cheverly

Clarendon

East Falls Church

College Park

McLean

Morgan Boulevard

Van Dorn Street

Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stations were already closed to riders to prevent crowds at the Tidal Basin.

The following other stations will have one of their entrances closed, to limit the need to clean the escalators and have an extra station manager:

Anacostia parking garage

Farragut North L Street

Dupont Circle south

Metro Center 12th & F

Reagan National Airport north end

U Street Vermont Avenue end

Gallery Place 9th & G

L’Enfant Plaza 7th & D

Friendship Heights Jenifer Street

For more information, visit WMATA.com

Source: WTOP

