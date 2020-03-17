CLOSE
Maryland Primary Election Postponed; Here’s The New Date

Election Day in the United States of America - MARYLAND

Gov. Larry Hogan made the decision Tuesday to move the April 28 primary in Maryland due to the coronavirus.

The primary will be postponed to June 2nd.

However, the special election to fill the vacancy in Maryland’s 7th congressional district will still be held on April 28 by mail-in voting.

Source: CBS Baltimore

