“She Is” Cheryl Jackson and Vic Jagger Sits Down With Ladies of WUSA-9

Today is International Women’s Day and The ladies of Radio One, Cheryl Jackson and Vic Jagger sits down with Ellen Bryan and Kristen Berset of WUSA-9, Great Day Washington. Cheryl and Vic shares information about Radio-One, DC’s “She Is” Women’s Empowerment Luncheon.

The “She Is” Women’s Empowerment Luncheon is happening March 21st at Martins Crosswinds. Our Musical guest is Seleena Johnson, Avery Sunshine and Anita Wilson. Mona Scott Young is our Keynote speaker.

Nominate a woman in your life who is making a difference in our community and get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/she-is-womens-empowerment-luncheon-tickets-89992868091?aff=WPRS2

Cheryl Jackson

