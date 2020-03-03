CLOSE
What Karma?! Kenya Claps Back At Claims That She ‘Earned’ Her Marc Daly Divorce

Kenya Moore knows you think she “earned” the downfall of her marriage that’s playing out on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and she’s issuing a response.

On Sunday’s episode, viewers saw things go left at a charity event between Kenya and her husband. According to Kenya, she played a critical role in planning the reception but you wouldn’t know it if you only paid attention to her hubby.

The day after the fundraiser, both Kenya and Marc announced they were filing for divorce.The charity calamity caused viewers to claim that Marc was Kenya’s “karma” for her history of meddling in people’s marriages and relationships. Only a few episodes ago Kenya was chomping at the bit to bring “The Cookie Lady” to meet Tanya Sam to fuel allegations that her fiance wanted to cheat on her.

The “karma” comments were echoed by NeNe Leakes on “Watch What Happens Live after the episode.

“It’s really hard to feel sorry for someone that does things to other people’s marriages and relationships. I mean she’s done it to Phaedra, she’s done it to Tanya, she’s done it to me. So it’s really hard to feel sorry… It’s almost like, well karma’s a b****.”

According to Kenya however, the “karma” claims are not true and she clapped back snarkily with a pic of her daughter Brooklyn Daly. “This is my karma,” Kenya captioned the pic. She’s since deleted it from her page.

Oh?

This all comes after Marc apologized, not to Kenya, but to the charity for his actions.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

[caption id="attachment_3070621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty[/caption] Kenya Moore is 100% Gone with the Wind Fabulous. The witty first-time mother has become an inspiration for women over 45 who want to get pregnant and carry their own child. By her 49th birthday, the former Miss USA has become a mother, wife, started her own hair care line, and maintained her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7tNEaGnreW/ Although she often plays the petty villain role on RHOA, she’s shown a softer, more vulnerable side to her as she publicly battles her marriage woes on camera. No matter the size of the conflict, Kenya always looks like a work of art.  Let’s get into the hair. She has inches, okay? Her long, healthy hair has always been a staple to her look. She once said that the constant questions on how she got her hair to grow so long inspired her to create her own hair care line. Now, her products are the only things used in her hair. When it comes to fashion, Kenya keeps it cute and classy. She’s not one for over the top looks but she knows how to pull out those show-stopping ensembles that make you scream, “Yasssssssssss!!!” In honor of her 49th birthday, we’re checking out the 10 times Kenya Moore killed it in the hair and fashion department.  

What Karma?! Kenya Claps Back At Claims That She ‘Earned’ Her Marc Daly Divorce  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

