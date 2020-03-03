Off the Menu With Vic Jagger: Chef Ki Deviled Egg Recipe

In the latest episode of “Off The Menu,” Chef Ki shows host Vic Jagger his Deviled Egg recipe. See the ingredients below and try it out!

For Eggs

1 Dozen Eggs

2 Teaspoon Brown Mustard

1/3 Cup Mayo

Salt + Pepper TT

1 Teaspoon Relish

For shrimp

1 Pound of Raw Peeled Shrimp

2 Tbsp Cajun Seasoning

Directions

-Boil eggs for about 7-8 minutes.

-Slice eggs in half (long ways) and scoop out the yolk.

-I’m a bowl mix Mustard, Mayo Relish and Egg Yolks. Add salt and pepper to taste.

-Let chill.

-Season shrimp then In a medium pan sauté them.

-Once shrimp are cooked remove and let them rest.

-Transfer filler to a piping bag or a sandwich bag. And begin to fill egg whites. Once all are filled top with shrimp and garnish with chopped parsley and Bacon bits.

