Off the Menu with Vic Jagger “Thai-Style Chicken Salad” With Chef Crissy Taylor [Video]

Our midday Queen, Vic Jagger, brings us different culinary experiences from around the world with Off the Menu. Today, Vic cooks it up with D.C.’s own Chef Crissy Taylor. Taylor specializes in the fusion of Asian flavors and we get a taste with her “Thai-Style Chicken Salad.”

Below you can find the recipe

2 Cups Chopped Chicken Breast

1 cup coleslaw mix

1/2 Chopped red bell pepper

2 tablespoons of peanut butter

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons sweet & sour sauce

Juice of 1 lime

Chopped mint for garnish

Check out the process and taste for yourself! Check out more from Chef Chrissy Taylor at TayloredTaste.com and on social media At TayloredTaste on Instagram

