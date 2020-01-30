CLOSE
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Source: Getty

Congrats are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson! The couple announced on Thursday that Ciara is indeed pregnant with their second child and her third child overall.

Ciara posted an image on social media with the simple caption of “Number 3” as she stood on a rock with her baby bump in full glow.

The baby would be the second for the Wilson family following the birth of daughter Sienna in 2017. Ciara has a son, Future Wilburn from her previous relationship with Future.

Congrats Cici!

RELATED: 'Goodies' Turns 15: Ciara Had The Best Glo' Up Of The 2000s

RELATED: 3 Essential Takeaways from Ciara's 'Red Table Talk' Interview

RELATED: Proud Parents: Ciara &amp; Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl

Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

