Antonio Brown Suspect In Battery & Burglary Incident, Police Currently Seeking Warrant For His Arrest

In more Antonio Brown news, the unemployed wide receiver is now a suspect in a felony battery and burglary case with the authorities now working on a warrant for his arrest.

TMZ Sports is reporting he is now a suspect following an incident that took place yesterday (Jan.21) in front of AB’s Hollywood Florida home, with a driver who works for a moving company.

While details are still very scarce, two independent sources have confirmed to the celebrity gossip site that someone was injured. Authorities are waiting for Brown to peacefully surrender, a man who was with the embattled receiver was taken into custody.

Per TMZ Sports:

