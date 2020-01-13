Voices: Jac Ross “We Need Truth” [Video]

Singer Jac Ross‘s voice has been compared to some of the greats such as Marvin Gaye and Sam Cooke. His vocal abilities will be on full display as he is set to perform at Urban One Honors. Ross talks about what you can expect to see on stage, we learn more about his music and why we need truth in today’s content.

You can see Jac Ross perform live on stage along with Eric Benet, Ne-Yo, Wale at Urban One Honors, 1.20.20 exclusively on TV One!

Singer Jac Ross Makes His Long-Awaited Debut At Urban One Honors [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]