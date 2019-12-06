Singer Jac Ross Makes His Long-Awaited Debut At Urban One Honors [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

| 12.06.19
Singer Jac Ross will make his long-awaited debut at this year’s Urban One Honors. Ross has been compared to some of the greatest singers of our generation. His style and content is what some would say we need in today’s R&B music scene.

Highlights From The Urban One Honors Red Carpet [Photos]
Highlights From Urban One Honors
Ross talks about the comparisons to artists like Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye, growing up in the church and more at Urban One Honors.

Tune into #UrbanOneHonors Monday, January 20th, 2020 on TV One

Photos
