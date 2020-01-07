His Fashion Shall Reign: Prince’s Personal Designers Release A ‘1999’ Inspired Capsule Collection

Long live Prince and while we may never get new music from the Purple One, we will get an opportunity to feel closer to him via a limited edition clothing collection. This isn’t just any clothing collection. From 2011-2016, Prince had personal designers that worked with him from 2011 until 2016. Call and Response, the Toronto based clothing company from fashion duo Lori Marcuz and Cathy Robinson, made hand crafted, detailed custom jackets and ensembles for the musician. He wore their jackets for all of his public appearances from the Grammys to Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

In an interview with V Magazine, the fashion pair admitted that though the worked with him for five years, they actually never met Prince. They explained, “We did everything through the phone, we sent him some clothing, and then he asked the next day if we’d like to work with him, which of course we did. That’s how we started out with him, and we worked with him until his death.”

They are working with his estate on the capsule collection and they were asked to interpret the 1999 album. The collection includes two vests: one purple and one black, two trench coats: including a black shimmery leather jacket and a purple paisley leather jacket. There is also “the bomber jacket, the strip jacket and then the bladed jacket.” The designer added, “To me, they’re my favorite – because he wore them.”

The eight piece collection starts with a Hand Dyed Long Sleeve Shirt ($175.00, store.prince.com) with “PRINCE” and “1999” logos from the 1999 album on front and back. Each hand dyed piece is one of a kind. The most expensive piece is a black trench ($2400.00, store.prince.com) where the lining has images of the front and back of the 1999 album cover as well as the song list printed on silk using sublimation.

Beauties, will you be purchasing from the collection? What do you think of the pieces? Sound off in the comment section.

You can purchase the clothing here.

DON’T MISS:

Shut It Down! Sheila E. Confirms That There Will Be No Prince Hologram During Super Bowl Halftime Show

How Prince Transcended The Fashion Industry By Challenging Views Of Heteronormativity

Prince’s Sister Reveals His Favorite Color (Hint: It’s Not Purple)

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Stars Showed Up Stylishly To Be Honored At The Palm Springs International Film Festival 17 photos Launch gallery RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Stars Showed Up Stylishly To Be Honored At The Palm Springs International Film Festival 1. CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty 1 of 17 2. CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty 2 of 17 3. CYNTHIA ERIVO AND FANS Source:Getty 3 of 17 4. CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty 4 of 17 5. LENA WAITHE Source:Getty 5 of 17 6. LENA WAITHE Source:Getty 6 of 17 7. LENA WAITHE AND CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty 7 of 17 8. JAMIE FOXX Source:Getty 8 of 17 9. BRYAN STEVENSON AND JAMIE FOXX Source:Getty 9 of 17 10. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty 10 of 17 11. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty 11 of 17 12. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty 12 of 17 13. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty 13 of 17 14. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty 14 of 17 15. JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty 15 of 17 16. SALMA HAYEK Source:Getty 16 of 17 17. SALMA HAYEK Source:Getty 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Stars Showed Up Stylishly To Be Honored At The Palm Springs International Film Festival RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Stars Showed Up Stylishly To Be Honored At The Palm Springs International Film Festival The Palm Springs International Film Festival is celebrating 31 years. The annual event celebrates international films and all the parties involved who create them from directors to actresses and more. While smaller than the Golden Globe Awards, this event kicks off award season every year. This year, the occasion brought out a bevy of stars including Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, and more. These celebs stunned on the red carpet with jewel colored dresses, floral prints, and suited style. We rounded up their red carpet looks and sweet behind the scenes moments you might have missed. Keep on clicking to see what everyone wore, what award they won, and more!

His Fashion Shall Reign: Prince’s Personal Designers Release A ‘1999’ Inspired Capsule Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com