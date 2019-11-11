CLOSE
Watch: “Stand Up” Music Video From ‘Harriet’ Movie Released

Cynthia Erivo isn’t just an actress who played Harriet Tubman in the groundbreaking Harriet film, she’s a multifaceted artist who also writes and sings. 

Following the release of Harriet, Focus Features debuted a music video for an original song featured on the soundtrack called “Stand Up,” which was written by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell. Check it out below!

Harriet, the movie and the soundtrack, are both available in theaters and digitally. 

