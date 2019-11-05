CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lawsuit Against Christian Business That Refused to Make Gay Pride Shirts Dismissed

Los Angeles Pride Parade 2018

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

The Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit last Thursday against a Christian business that refused to make t-shirts for a gay pride event for religious reasons.

The state’s highest court ruled the LGBT group suing Hands On Original did not have “statutory standing” to sue the company.

The court noted  the local anti-discrimination ordinance only allowed for an individual complaint of discrimination to be filed, whereas the Gay and Lesbian Services Organization filed the complaint as a group.

The Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Jim Campbell, who argued the case on behalf of store owner Blaine Adamson, said in a statement last week that the ruling “makes clear that this case never should have happened.”

Source: Christian Post 

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lawsuit Against Christian Business That Refused to Make Gay Pride Shirts Dismissed  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Florida Woman Sues Massage Envy For Refusing To…
 17 hours ago
11.06.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed
 18 hours ago
11.06.19
Catholic Diocese Donates $50K to 3 Black Churches…
 21 hours ago
11.06.19
Kanye West’s ‘Jesus is King’ Hits Number 1,…
 21 hours ago
11.06.19
Lawsuit Against Christian Business That Refused to Make…
 21 hours ago
11.06.19
Lil’ Kim Mourns The Loss Of Her Father…
 21 hours ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close