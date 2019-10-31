CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

John Witherspoon Reminisces On Start In Comedy, ‘Boondocks’ Reboot & More! [VIDEO]

John Witherspoon

Source: Tex V. / Radio One Digital

Weeks before his untimely passing, John Witherspoon stopped by the Houston BMW Studios with Uncle Funky Larry Jones to discuss his career, his work on Black Jesus and its return to television in lieu of the death of Charlie Murphy, his excitement about The Boondocks reboot, his beginning at the Comedy Store with Richard Pryor and more, reminiscing about The Richard Pryor Show, his cooking show, what keeps him going and more!

RELATED: John Witherspoon Talks Being Recognized in the Unemployment Line, The Next Friday Movie and More

RELATED: Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away At 77

John Witherspoon Reminisces On Start In Comedy, ‘Boondocks’ Reboot & More! [VIDEO]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up…
 13 hours ago
11.01.19
Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes & Martin…
 15 hours ago
11.01.19
Ciara and Russell Wilson Channel Their Inner Bey…
 15 hours ago
11.01.19
Ten Toes Clown: R. Kelly A No Show…
 18 hours ago
11.01.19
Huggy Lowdown: The Nationals Won The World Series!
 23 hours ago
11.01.19
Shaun King: Comedians Make A Difference In The…
 23 hours ago
11.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close