MODEL MONDAY: Erica Campbell’s Modeling Career Began After She Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Modeling is a way to exploit one’s body for all models, but for some it is also a way to reclaim it. Cancer survivor Erica Campbell, who watched her body change drastically as she underwent treatment, saw the later was a necessary step towards true healing.
“I am a stage four blood cancer survivor. March 28th of 2013 I was diagnosed,” Campbell told HelloBeautiful.
View this post on Instagram
Dear Future Husband… I will visit @nakdesignstudio for our wedding day. • NAK Design Studio Launch Party & Fashion Event. • #feelbeautifullookbeautiful #bridalboutique #launchparty #fashionshow #runwaymodel #curvybride #nontraditionalbride #beautifulbrides #futurehusband #weddingjumpsuit #weddingdress #curlyhairstyles #blackownedbusiness #dmvbusiness #femaleentrepreneurs #tvinterview #blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic #survivor #bloodcancerawarenessmonth #dzire2be • 👰🏽: @nakdesignstudio 📸: @lensofmyheart 💋: @ninarenee.beauty 💁🏽♀️: @charlenebrown1
It was Campbell’s illness that ushered her into the world of modeling. “My first runway was a fashion show for a cancer awareness event,” she shared. This took place in 2014 as the rise of the body positivity movement was gaining visibility.
“I love being apart of such an amazing empowerment movement,” said Campbell. That movement led her to participate in the model search for CurvyNoire, a New York Fashion Week event hosted by MadameNoire and Maui Bigelow.
View this post on Instagram
All I want to do is Live, Smile and have FOREVER Happiness. ————————————————- I surrender myself to God and Good Vibes ONLY. When I begin to feel forced to be who I already am, it feels unnatural. I already have to fight to be MY BEST SELF. I don’t want to fight ANYWHERE OR WITH ANYONE ELSE…although I fall short at times, I know my worth at all tables PERIODT. • Happy Friday Loves • #feelbeautifullookbeautiful #neverunderestimate #her #timeisprecious #beyourbestself #dontforceit #taurusseason #6yearslater #bloodcancersurvivor #cancersurvivor #lifeaftercancer #powerfulstory #strength #positivevibes #beautifulstory #phenomenalwoman #curvygirl #effyourbeautystandards #modeling #betterthangood #beautifulwomen #inspirational #dzire2be #ericasurvived • 📸: @pthump 💄: @tazahthemodelvixen
“I definitely like to be apart of movements like CurvyNoire any time I get a chance, and basically show young girls that I don’t look like what I have been through and that you too can do the same,” Campbell continued.
Media often depicts the woman struggling with losing her hair to cancer but there are many other physical manifestations it ignores. Working in an industry devoted to external beauty has provided Campbell with a platform from which to spearhead some uncomfortable conversations. She founded a movement called Feel Beautiful, Look Beautiful to make space to examine what it looks like to reckon with the parts of cancer that often don’t get talked about.
View this post on Instagram
The start of a great week starts with a positive mindset. With that being said, prepare your mind for greatness and surround yourself with ONLY positive vibes. • • #feelbeautifullookbeautiful #her #happymonday #beyourbestself #featuredmodel #magazinecover #6yearslater #bloodcancersurvivor #cancersurvivor #lifeaftercancer #powerfulstory #strength #positivevibes #beautifulstory #phenomenalwoman #shegotit #curvygirl #effyourbeautystandards #captured #picoftheday #knotlessbraids #beautifulwomen #dzire2be #ericasurvived • • 📸: @pthump 💋: @importedchocolatee Hair: @stylesbylovescreation Fashion: @fashionnovacurve
“Sometimes I feel unattractive. I feel unpretty. I feel, and it’s a strong word, but ugly at times,” admitted Campbell.
“I have hyperpigmentation with my face and I feel like a lot of times…I do wear makeup I wear foundation, I wear some type of covering on my face to hide those blemishes. So that was a result from the drugs, chemotherapy and the changes came after my battle with cancer. Over the last 2 ½ 3 years I feel like it has gotten worse. I was going back and forth to a dermatologist using creams trying to figure out how to lighten it up. I have Frontal fibrosis alopecia and with that type of alopecia it causes discoloration to the skin.”
View this post on Instagram
It’s my Biiirthdayyy. • • On this day a Princess was born. This Beautiful Princess grew to be a Strong Courageous Queen. —————————————————- Erica knew that she could, SO SHE SURVIVED. A PHENOMENAL WOMAN. —————————————————- Happy Queen Daaaay 💃🏽🎁🎉🥰💋 • • I would like to give back to a cancer organization in support of newly diagnosed patients in need of financial support at this time but I need YOUR help on this special day 🥰 ————————————————— I CHALLENGE YOU!!! For every $8 donated to my CashApp($SurvivorDzire), I will match today and donate as my special celebration. —————————————————- #feelbeautifullookbeautiful #africanqueen #africanfashion #birthdaygirl #may8 #taurusseason #cashappchallenge #givebackchallenge #6yearslater #bloodcancersurvivor #cancersurvivor #birthdaycelebration #scars #lifeaftercancer #powerfulstory #strength #positivevibes #beautifulstory #phenomenalwoman #inspirational #dzire2be • 📸: @j_uniqueeye 💄: @kellisdreams 💃🏽: @grass_fields Accessories: @j_uniqueeye
As someone who had already had several complications during treatment the aftermath has been been especially harrowing for her. “I had so many ups and downs throughout my battle,” she said.
“With MRSA, shingles in and out of the hospital, and just the blood clots and the daily sickness and chemotherapy treatment…I went through a lot during the journey to overcome it. It Left behind scars on my chest from the port they used during chemo treatment. I have two scars cause one of the scars got infected by MRSA after a couple of weeks when it didn’t clear up, I ended up having an emergency surgery like 3 weeks after I got the port.”
View this post on Instagram
Today is World Cancer Day💜💜 Erica was diagnosed with potentially fatal Stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma on March 28, 2013. Her journey to survive her battle with cancer was very trying but after overcoming her obstacles, Erica is very passionate about inspiring people to have the d’zire to survive any challenges that they may face in their lives. Erica’s fight to survive lymphoma had its highs and its lows, however she didn’t give up even when at times her battle seemed like it wasn’t getting any easier. Through her unwavering faith and trust in God as well as exuding a positive attitude, she knew she could get through it all. Erica is the Founder of “Dzire2Survive” a cancer support and advocacy movement that helps improve the quality of life of patients and their families touched by the lymphoma disease, by providing education and up to date information. Erica wants to inspire patients with peer to peer comfort to help them continue to fight and overcome their battle with blood cancers. In honor of World Cancer Day, I want to shine a light on ALL Survivors, Newly Diagnosed Patients and those we’ve loss to this disease called CANCER. #worldcancerday #feelbeautifullookbeautiful #her #5yearslater #survivor #strength #lifeaftercancer #bloodcancerawareness #hodgkinslymphoma #makingadifference #powerfulstory #copingwithcancer #hope #curvymodel #beautifulqueen #phenomenalwoman #dzire2survive #dzire2be
In the end she was victorious, over what many physicians consider an automatic death sentence, but evidence of her illness remains present on top of and beneath her skin.
“Sometimes to this day, 6 years later, I deal with the internal scars. I have my days thinking about what I went through. It gets me emotional to this day.”
Modeling has positively impacted her relationship with her body and reinforced her belief in her right to take up space.
“Since I have been modeling I always been confident. I love my body I embrace my scars I embrace my curves my cellulite my stretch marks.”
View this post on Instagram
Happy Wednesday Loves …MOOD💋☝🏾👌🏾💯😍🔥💃🏽 #feelbeautifullookbeautiful #her #losangeles #manhattanbeach #sportsillustratedswimsuit #adjustmycrown #shesworthit #effyourbeautystandards #5yearslater #survivor #bloodcancerawareness #hodgkinslymphoma #curvygirl #fullfiguredfashion #curvymodel #beautifulqueen #phenomenalwoman #inspirationalwomen #womanpower #classywomen #bosschick #blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic #womenempoweringwomen #girlboss #melaninqueen Model: @erica_model_curves Photographer: @yaboyr.lee Creative Director: @erica_model_curves Swimsuit: @fashionnovacurve
Her career has “taken off” recently.
“I was 1 of 10 women selected nationally by DSW and Create and Cultivate during New York Fashion Week and I’m on their website for their Fall campaign that was truly a big blessing for me.”
She says she is just waiting on the next one.
“Whatever God has in store for me. I’m open to many more blessings.”
DON’T MISS:
MODEL MONDAY: Nicque Marina Went From The Air Force To Fashion Week By Following MadameNoire
MODEL MONDAY: Althea Smith Doesn’t Want To Be Anyone’s Token
MODEL MONDAY: Lana Ogilvie Went From The First Black Covergirl To Skincare CEO
THE ULTIMATE DIVA: 10 Reasons We Love Diahann Carroll
THE ULTIMATE DIVA: 10 Reasons We Love Diahann Carroll
1. A Game-Changing Role1 of 10
2. An Epic Tony Award Win2 of 10
3. Playing The Ultimate Diva3 of 10
4. Launching A Clothing Line4 of 10
5. A Professional Life As A Model5 of 10
6. Coming Into "A Different World"6 of 10
7. A Surprising Confession7 of 10
8. A Marriage8 of 10
9. An Oscar Nomination9 of 10
10. The Ultimate Survivor10 of 10
MODEL MONDAY: Erica Campbell’s Modeling Career Began After She Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com